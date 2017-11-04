Crystal Theatre kicks off its 30th anniversary season with the historical musical, “Whistleville- South Norwalk, 1907”, on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 7:00pm and Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 3:00pm at Crystal Theatre at Ben Franklin Center 66 Bayview Avenue Norwalk, CT. Tickets: $15/adults and $10/seniors & students available at www.crystaltheatre.org or by calling 203-847-4850. “Whistleville- South Norwalk, 1907” written by local playwright Cheryl E. Kemény is directed by Norwalk native Samantha Kulish-Fargione, with choreography by Norwalk’s Dance Dimensions owner Char Fromentin, and musical direction by the author. This musical is the third installment in Cheryl E. Kemény’s “Ellis Island Trilogy”. Combining original music with well-known public domain music of the era, this Crystal Theatre show takes you back in time and reminds everyone that “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”



It is 1907 and Norwalk and South Norwalk are still individual towns, separated by jealousies and resentments which come to a head in a competition between the Norwalk Singing Club and the South Norwalk Singing Society. Enter Irish immigrant, Kate O’Reilly and her friend Zsuzsi who have just witnessed the murder of Kate’s husband, Timothy. They must now hide out from his murderer, Doyle Callaghan, a NYC underworld boss. They travel to South Norwalk where Zsuzsi’s Hungarian family lives. Setting up a hat shop, Kate becomes embroiled in the intrigues of the competing local choruses who use her as bait in order to secure the services of local Italian super-tenor Aldo Salvatore. Romance, comedy, secrets and murder combine in this tale that reveals the lives of Whistleville’s (the Bouton St-Lexington Ave area of South Norwalk) Italian and Hungarian immigrant inhabitants as well as those of the uptown Norwalk establishment.



Performed by a talented cast of high school and adult actors and featuring Crystal Theatre’s graduating senior class: Norwalk’s Zachary Anderson, Katie Arpino, T.J. Boyrer, Alex Capogrosso, Catherine Colmenares, Julia Forschino, Zariya Paige and Wilton’s Riley Sexton. Crystal Theatre is a 501c3 not-for-profit performing arts school that has trained thousands of students ages 4 to 21 in musical performance techniques since 1987. Crystal Theatre has produced hundreds of shows for performers at all levels, from students to professionals. More information: www.crystaltheatre.org, email crysthr@optonline.net or call 203-847-4850.