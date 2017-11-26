Sunday Explorers

Sundays, November 12 - December 10 11:30 am - 4 pm

Head to the SM&NC for the return of our popular Sunday drop-in programs! Meet one of our Heckscher Farm animals, try your hand at a scavenger hunt on the trails, see Sadie and Bert, our North American River Otters, get their lunch, or help to feed some animals in Heckscher WILD! (First-come, first-served; recommended for ages 5 and up.)

Schedule of Events

11:30 am - 4 pmSelf-guided crafts

11:30 am Heckscher Farm Animal Meet & Greet

12 pm Otter feeding demonstration (Otter Pond)

12:30 pm WILD! Feeding (at Heckscher WILD!, limited enrollment, ages 5 & up

2 pm Scavenger Hunt (Meet at Overbrook)

3 pm Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)

Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

