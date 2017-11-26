Event calendar brought to you by

Sunday Explorers

Stamford Museum and Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903-4023

Sundays, November 12 - December 10 11:30 am - 4 pm

Head to the SM&NC for the return of our popular Sunday drop-in programs! Meet one of our Heckscher Farm animals, try your hand at a scavenger hunt on the trails, see Sadie and Bert, our North American River Otters, get their lunch, or help to feed some animals in Heckscher WILD! (First-come, first-served; recommended for ages 5 and up.)

Schedule of Events

11:30 am - 4 pmSelf-guided crafts

11:30 am   Heckscher Farm Animal Meet & Greet

12 pm        Otter feeding demonstration (Otter Pond)

12:30 pm   WILD! Feeding (at Heckscher WILD!, limited enrollment, ages 5 & up

2 pm          Scavenger Hunt (Meet at Overbrook)

3 pm          Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)

Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.

Sunday, 26 November, 2017

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Registrar

Phone: 2039776521
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

see details

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.