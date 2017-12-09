Event calendar brought to you by

Handel's Messiah

Basilica of St. John the Evangelist

279 Atlantic Street
 Stamford, CT 06901

December 9, 8PM

Ted Sperling, Guest Conductor

Featuring Master Voices chorus

Celebrate the season with memorable and inspiring music from Handel’s Messiah. Hear it in its glory at the acoustically pleasing Basilica of St. John the Evangelist

 Handel’s Messiah Part I & Hallelujah Chorus

Stamford Symphony with Chorus

 Basilica ofSt. John the Evangelist 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford 06901

203-325-4466. Tickets start at $25

* * * * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

Saturday, 09 December, 2017

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 203 325 1407
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$25 - $55

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.