December 9, 8PM

Ted Sperling, Guest Conductor

Featuring Master Voices chorus

Celebrate the season with memorable and inspiring music from Handel’s Messiah. Hear it in its glory at the acoustically pleasing Basilica of St. John the Evangelist

Handel’s Messiah Part I & Hallelujah Chorus

Stamford Symphony with Chorus

Basilica ofSt. John the Evangelist 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford 06901

203-325-4466. Tickets start at $25

* * * * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.