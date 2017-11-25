Enjoy Black Friday shopping again! Come to Pequot Library’s cozy Black Friday/Saturday Book Sale. Relax, browse and buy, with plenty of free parking, and great deals, in this beautiful and historic building. Admission is free.

Choose from more than 10,000 items, including many new books, CDs, DVDs ideal for gifting. Don't miss the Easton Press/Franklin Library leather-bound books with gilt covers, and slipcased books, e.g. Folio Society and Heritage Press. There will also be vintage cameras for sale (from 1901-1980s) and photography books!​ Many new items; most others are gently-used -- ideal for gifting. Most books chosen for their suitability for holiday gift-giving.

All Sale proceeds support Pequot Library's annual programs for adults and children, serving thousands of participants a year.

Book Sale categories and specialty items include: art, children, Christmas/Holiday, comics, CDs/DVDs, cookbooks, leather-bound and slip-cased books, gift books, fiction, magazines, military history, photography, signed books, themed books, and so much more!

Media Sponsor: WSHU Public Radio

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 115. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!