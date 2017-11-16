Opening Reception for Three Exhibitions at Norwalk's Fodor Farm

The Norwalk Historical Commission and the Norwalk Historical Society will be unveiling three exhibitions: “The History of Fodor Farm”, “Saving Fodor Farm” and “Fodor Farm through the Lens of Dan Lenore” on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm at Fodor Farm located at 328 Flax Hill Road in Norwalk, CT. Parking is on site. A reception, open to the general public, will celebrate the new exhibitions curated by guest curator Elizabeth Pratt Fox. This will also be an exciting opportunity for the public to view the interior of the newly restored Fodor Farm homestead and barn. Please RSVP at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-846-0525.



"The History of Fodor Farm" explores the history of ownership and use of the property from the time the house was built in 1802 until today with an emphasis on the Fodor family, the longest owners of the property. “Saving Fodor Farm” tells the story of the grass roots movement to stop the farm from being developed into a subdivision of 48 houses. The exhibition traces the story through the plans for the development, the rallying of the Save the Farm group, the city taking the land through eminent domain and the success of open land proponents, historic preservationists and the city to develop the site for all the residents of Norwalk. “Fodor Farm through the Lens of Dan Lenore” features photographs of the farm taken between 2006 and 2007 by the Norwalk photographer Dan Lenore. Intrigued by the remains of a once active farm, he documented the farm before the transformation into a park. Working in both black and white and color, he captured the serenity of the site with its empty house and barn, fields and trees. In addition to the exhibitions, objects from the Historical Society and the City of Norwalk have been installed in both the house and the barn.



About Fodor Farm

Fodor Farm is public space run by Norwalk Parks and Recreation. The site features community gardens, a barn venue for events and culinary demonstrations, a historic homestead, green house and orchard. More information can be found at www.norwalkct.org



About the Norwalk Historical Society

The Norwalk Historical Society was incorporated in 1899 with the focus on “the research, preservation, and promotion of interest in the history of Norwalk.” Through a wide variety of educational exhibits, programs and lectures, Norwalk’s rich history and diversity in the region is highlighted. The Norwalk Historical Society manages and operates the Norwalk Historical Society Museum and Mill Hill Historic Park. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ronald and Mark Fodor



For more information on the Fodor Farm Exhibit Opening visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, or call 203-846-0525.