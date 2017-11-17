Holiday Local Market

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Here's a special treat: While experiencing the amazing gadgetry of Steve Gerberich, at the public opening of our Gerberich's Gadgets: Best of Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys exhibition, sample some of the great local products that can be found in our area. Some of our farm market vendors will return with a variety of yummy items, just in time for the holiday season! A list of vendors and products will be available on our website closer to the event. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission
For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
