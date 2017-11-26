Event calendar brought to you by
November Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Inspired by the Sea,” featuring the contemplative seascapes and landscapes of Westport, CT painter, Julie van Norden. Her exhibit runs November 1 – 30. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Sunday, 26 November, 2017
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Friday, 24 November, 2017
Saturday, 25 November, 2017
Sunday, 26 November, 2017
Monday, 27 November, 2017
Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: (203) 655-6633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
