Laughter Yoga is a class that enables you to practice laughing so that when life happens and it gets difficult, you can laugh and change your perspective and state of mind. It involves child-like play with meditation and breathing exercises and laughing (no yoga mats needed).

Some benefits of laughter yoga include: Easy and fun exercise for health and happiness, reduces stress instantly, strengthens immune system, keeps you in a good mood and cheerful throughout the day, oxygenates your brain and makes you feel more energetic, keeps positive mental attitude in difficult times, burns calories and even increases memory.

Love Donations welcomed