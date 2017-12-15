Kate Callahan & Kristen Graves (American Folk)

Kate Callahan

Kate is one of the most awarded songwriters in her home state of Connecticut, most recently named the 2017 Best Singer-Songwriter by the CT Now Hartford poll. She was the prestigious United Arts Campaign’s Featured Artist of the year in 2014, and received Hartford’s Woman of Character Award. The Boston Globe says “Kate has garnered an appreciative audience with her easy going vibe and mystical lyrics.” Noel Paul Stookey has referred to Kate’s lyrics as “zen-like.” WNPR Host Colin McEnroe says “Kate Callahan is the only performer I’ve ever seen who occasionally seems to be channeling something vaster and far more ancient than herself, something more easily understood by Emerson than by any modern person.”

Kristen Graves

Kristen Graves is a singer/songwriter and humanitarian from Fairfield, Connecticut, USA, serving as the official Connecticut State Troubadour. Recently mentioned as ‘the new generation of folk’ by the New York Times, Kristen performs approximately 175 shows a year throughout the country. A Buttonwood Tree favorite, Kristen will be performing her own original songs as well as some traditional American folk sing-alongs. The audience will be invited to sing, laugh, cry, and enjoy each other as Kristen shares the stories behind her music – from sharing the Lincoln Center stage with Peter Yarrow, to sharing lentil soup and conversation with Pete Seeger – this is an evening of stories and songs you won’t want to miss!