Connecticut Heritage Productions (CHP) is proud to present Dylan Thomas’ holiday classic A Child’s Christmas in Wales. Peter Loffredo brings to life these sometimes amusing, sometimes touching memories of childhood in the early 1900s. Holiday music adds to the nostalgia with songs of the season played on The Buttonwood’s beautifully restored Steinway piano.

This series of warm childhood remembrances not only reflects the Victorian era in Wales, but speaks to the magic of holidays, to the eternal joys of family and friends, and to the human condition in all times. Dylan’s masterful poetic prose as well as his gorgeous use of the English language makes this a holiday show for the whole family. The performance is suitable for adults and children old enough to sit through a live performance. Each show is just under an hour, but can last in your memory forever.

Start a new family tradition!

Donation is by non-perishable food item for Amazing Grace Food Pantry.