City of Norwalk Public Vision Forum

The City of Norwalk invites Norwalk residents, visitors and other stakeholders to share their vision for the city’s future at a public forum on Saturday morning, November 18. The forum will guide the Citywide Plan, the state-required 10-year plan, also known as the Plan of Conservation & Development. The City is looking for input from everyone who has a stake in Norwalk’s future, whether you’ve lived in Norwalk all your life or set down roots here in recent years.

All residents and their families are invited to attend the November 18th event where they will have the opportunity to talk to each other about their city—what they want to preserve, what should change, and what kind of city they want to be in the coming decades. Participants will be seated in small groups and activities will include viewing maps and exhibits about Norwalk today, sharing individual visions for the city, and discussions to identify the most important priorities for the future. Participants will also be able to comment on several other plans currently being prepared for the city, including neighborhood plans for West Avenue and Wall Street, and a citywide parking study. These plans will be coordinated with the Citywide Plan in an overall planning initiative called Norwalk Tomorrow.

Refreshments will be served and there will be raffle prizes by local restaurants and retail stores.