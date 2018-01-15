Tweet Hearing Voices Network

The Buttonwood Tree 605 Main Street

Middletown , CT 06457

USA

A program originally begun at Gilead Community Services, HVN is an opportunity for folks to come together to discuss their personal stories and talk with peers in a safe, friendly, accepting space.

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.