Wednesdays @ Whitby School

Looking for a way to get to know Whitby School even better? Join us for a coffee and good conversation at one of our upcoming Wednesdays @ Whitby events.

All events begin at 9:30 a.m. This series is an informal opportunity to see how our student-driven program inspires children 18 months-Grade 8 to ask big questions, take action in the local community, and prepares students to excel in high school, college and beyond.

>> Click Here to Register for our Wednesdays @ Whitby Series <<

About Whitby School

At Whitby, school is just the beginning. We challenge our students to ask big questions, solve real-world problems, and achieve big dreams. Our students know themselves as learners and see their greater potential. They become empathetic leaders who bring out the best in themselves and others. At Whitby, students grow beyond all expectations.

Student, parents and teachers at Whitby are proud to share their multiple cultures, experiences, and languages with one another. We know what matters most is open-mindedness, compassion, resilience, and the impact we as individuals, have together on the community.

Students ask big questions and take ownership of their learning along the way. Students are creative, hands-on learners who dig for "the why" by asking many questions and owning their education. They show us the path to their success through academics and cocurriculars, and teachers keep their curiosity alive.

As the first school in America to combine IB and Montessori within an early education program, and the longest running Montessori school in the United States, Whitby's educational approach is a response to what the world needs now more than ever. Whitby amplifies traditional subjects to make learning more meaningful for students, and intentionally connects different disciplines as a way to elevate learning to a more conceptual level. As a result, students excel and enjoy the process along the way.