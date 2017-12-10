Stamford EMS is offering children in grades 6-8 an opportunity to learn how to be safe and effective babysitters. The Safe Sitter® course teaches students the skills they need to care for themselves and younger children. The next class will be held on Sunday, December 10th from 9am to 3pm at Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc., 684 Long Ridge Road in Stamford.

Taught by a Stamford EMS CPR instructor, this engaging and informative course is filled with fun games and role playing exercises. Participants should bring a sack lunch, and will receive a training manual as well as a course completion certificate. The course fee is $75 and pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://stamfordems.org/stamford-ems-training-academy/safe-sitter/ Hurry, space is limited and registration closes on December 7th.

“Babysitting is often a child’s first job, and we want our students to have the safety skills they need to do their job confidently. Students will learn safety skills, first aid, rescue and child care skills,” said Jessica Anderson, Stamford EMS Lieutenant and Academy Training Coordinator.

Stamford Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is Connecticut’s only accredited EMS agency, responding to over 14,000 calls each year as a private, nonprofit organization. Since it accepted responsibility for Stamford’s ambulance services in 1992, Stamford Emergency Medical Services has remained clearly focused in its mission to provide high quality, compassionate emergency care and education to the communities it serves. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit stamfordems.org or call (203) 968-1118.