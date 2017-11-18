Pet Adoption Event and Winter Coat Drive

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) will be hosting this event. There will be many wonderful animals available for adoption. Please stop by to meet them and shop in our boutique. There will be T-shirts, candles, crafts, animal supplies and more. We will also be collecting new or gently used coats for adults and children in need during the adoption event. Please check your closets and help those in need stay warm this winter.
