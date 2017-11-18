Mark Twain Celebration: WPA Mural Tour sponsored by the Norwalk Arts Commission
Mark Your Calendars for the upcoming Mark Twain Celebration in Norwalk this November!
Join us for a one hour docent-led tour in honor of Mark Twain’s 182nd birthday, at Norwalk City Hall.View and learn about murals dedicated to Twain's literary works.
To reserve your $5 ticket on EventBrite click or copy/paste:
http://bit.ly/2hcvllJ
Ticket fee is donated to the Norwalk Historical Society.
Local artist Justin Gruelle, a Silvermine resident, was commissioned to research and paint fourteen murals under the Federal Art Project of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) for Norwalk public buildings between 1935 and 1940. Gruelle chose to illustrate Mark Twain’s fiction and non-fiction works in six murals painted in 1936 for Norwalk's former Center School building.
This Saturday morning tour will explore the creation and subsequent community-sponsored restoration of the following Gruelle murals, based on Twain's works:
"Innocents Abroad" (written in 1869)
"Roughing It" (written in 1872)
"A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court" (written in 1889)
includes three murals: Alisande and Sir Boss; Merlin; and Sir Boss vs. Sir Sagramore (detail shown above).
The tour includes a short walk to the Norwalk Historical Society Museum to view the new exhibit: New Deal, New Day: WPA Artists at Work and Play, which features Steamboat Days on the Mississippi, a Gruelle mural illustrating Twain's memoir, "Life on the Mississippi" (written in 1883).
In a separate event, the Twainfest in Norwalk continues on Sunday, November 19 at 2:00 P.M. Twain fans can return to the Historical Society Museum for a lively lecture by Norwalk historians Madeleine and Ed Eckert, titled “Norwalk & Mark Twain: Being Some Interesting Connections Between the City of Norwalk & Mark Twain.” Separate tickets for Sunday's lecture can be reserved through the Norwalk Historical Society website: www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org
Norwalk has one of the largest collections of restored WPA murals in the United States. Local artists employed by the federal government during the Great Depression created more than 48 murals for public display; 30 are located in Norwalk City Hall.
Saturday, 18 November, 2017
Contact:Norwalk Arts Commission
Cost:$5.00
