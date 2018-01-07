Holiday Magic: Selections From The Children's Historical Collection At Pequot Library

In this exhibition of vintage postcards, holiday literature and caroling music, dating from 1848-1996, you can experience the magical and memorable role holidays play in the lives of all readers, especially children. Highlighted items showcase classic materials from Pequot Library's Special Collections of rare books, manuscripts, and archives. Explore books and imagery covering a variety of religious and secular subjects, from Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and “Primrose Day,” including the antics of Eloise and Babar the Elephant. Exhibition runs December 14, 2017 – February 4, 2018 during regular Library hours.

Opening Reception December 14, 2017 6:30-8:30 p.m. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., join children's book author and Fulbright scholar Christine Pakkala for a gallery tour and discussion of the history of children's holiday literature.

For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 115.