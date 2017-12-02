A Magnificent Victorian Holiday Exhibit

Curated by Trustee, Mimi Findlay, and the Curatorial Committee, the holiday exhibit will explore the holiday traditions from the 1860s through the 1930s, as they were celebrated by the Lockwood and the Mathews families in Norwalk, Connecticut, and New York City.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum kicks off the holiday season the day after Thanksgiving and invites visitors to step back in time and experience the wonders and beauty of mid-to-late 19th-century-holiday traditions.

The Mansion will also feature 21st-century-holiday design and lavish trees and seasonal displays by renowned interior designers, Victoria Vandamm of Vandamm Interiors and Kip O'Brien of Kip O'Brien Design, LLC, a full-service, residential interior design firm in Cos Cob, CT. Kip's successful career includes fashion advertising at Vogue, Town & Country, and Glamour magazines and a strong understanding of color, proportion, and texture. Decorative elements are donated by Diane James Home, www.dianejameshome.com.

As seen in the recently published book by photographer Caryn B. Davis, Christmas in Connecticut, red silk garlands embellished with ribbons and trimmings will drape the grand Victorian staircase designed by the Herter Brothers and decorated by Danna DiElsi, owner of The Silk Touch in Norwalk, CT.

The exhibit is made possible in part by generous funding from Paul and Hadley Veeder.