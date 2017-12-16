Connecticut Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'

Connecticut Ballet's holiday blockbuster and perennial audience favorite,'The Nutcracker,'returns to the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford for four performances onSaturday, December 16and Sunday, December 17.Artistic Director Brett Raphael has announced that guest stars Lauren Lovette and Ask la Cour of New York City Ballet (Dec. 16) and Christine Shevchenko and Blaine Hoven of American Ballet Theatre (Dec. 17) will alternate in the roles of the Sugarplum Fairy and Her Cavalier.
Nutcrackerperformance tickets are now on sale, priced at $75, $60, $50, and $40 plus theatre surcharge. For ticket reservations, visitwww.palacestamford.orgor call 203-325-4466. All performances are fully handicapped accessible. For further information, visitwww.connecticutballet.org.
