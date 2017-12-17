Event calendar brought to you by

Connecticut Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

Connecticut Ballet's holiday blockbuster and perennial audience favorite, 'The Nutcracker,' returns to the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford for four performances on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17. Artistic Director Brett Raphael has announced that guest stars Lauren Lovette and Ask la Cour of New York City Ballet (Dec. 16) and Christine Shevchenko and Blaine Hoven of American Ballet Theatre (Dec. 17) will alternate in the roles of the Sugarplum Fairy and Her Cavalier. 

Nutcracker performance tickets are now on sale, priced at $75, $60, $50, and $40 plus theatre surcharge. For ticket reservations, visitwww.palacestamford.org or call 203-325-4466. All performances are fully handicapped accessible. For further information, visit www.connecticutballet.org.

Sunday, 17 December, 2017

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Connecticut Ballet

Phone: 2039641211
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.