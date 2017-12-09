Holiday Evergreen Sale

Event calendar brought to you by
Stratford Animal Control
225 Beacon Point Road
Stratford, CT
06615
USA
The Stratford Animal Rescue Society (STARS) are hosting their Holiday Evergreen Decoration Sale To Benefit Animals on:
Saturday December 2nd
Sunday December 3rd
Saturday December 9th
Sunday December 10th
All events dates are from 11:00am-3:00pm
There will be wreaths, kissing balls & cemetery pieces. In addition, we will have many great items in our boutique. T-shirts, candles, magnets, crafts, pet items and more... Categories:
