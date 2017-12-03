Outdoor Adventures: Full Moon Hike

Discover the almost-winter world of nocturnal creatures by the light of the last full moon of 2017. We'll head out on to the SM&NC's nature trails at dusk and return by the light of the full moon. We'll learn about the phases of the moon and see what animals are out and about during sunset. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.