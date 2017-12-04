Holiday Express Train Show
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Website: Click to Visit
December 2 – January 7, 2018
A Fairfield Museum holiday tradition. Model trains wind around an enchanting display full of holiday spirit and elaborate scenery! This year features even more tracks and set-ups where the trains can zip around and weave their magical spell. Kids and adults alike will delight in the magic of the train show. Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm; Fridays, 10am – 7pm; Weekends, 10am – 4pm; and Vacation Week 10/26 – 29, 2017, 10am – 4pm. Sponsored by Hatfield Insurance Company, People’s United Bank and Roland & Co. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/
Monday, 04 December, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 04 December, 2017
- Tuesday, 05 December, 2017
- Wednesday, 06 December, 2017
- Thursday, 07 December, 2017
- Friday, 08 December, 2017
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Cost:Adults $5, Students $3, 5 & Under free
Categories:
