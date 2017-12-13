Event calendar brought to you by

Choo Choo Story

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

Wednesdays, December 6, 13, 20 & 27; 9:30am.

Discover adventures on the tracks with books that spark the imagination. Sponsored by People’s United Bank. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.