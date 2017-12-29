Event calendar brought to you by

Holiday Crafts & Cookies

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Fridays, December 8, 15, 22 & 29, 4:30pm – 6pm. Free with admission.

Join us on Friday evenings when the Train Show is open late! Make a snowman out of marshmallows, create an array of paper snowflakes, make a popcorn garland and other fun holiday projects while enjoying cider and cookies. For more information and programs, please check our website http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/holiday-express-train-show/

Friday, 29 December, 2017

Free with admission

