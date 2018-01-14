Bolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD: Le Corsaire

Music: Adolphe Adam

Choreography: Alexei Ratmansky after Marius Petipa Cast The Bolshoi Principals, Soloists and Corps de Ballet

Amidst a bustling Turkish market, the pirate Conrad falls in love at first sight with beautiful Medora, the ward of the slave merchant Lankedem’s Bazaar. Conrad kidnaps Medora when Lankedem decides to sell her to the Pasha.

Inspired by Lord Byron’s epic poem and reworked by Alexei Ratmansky from Petipa’s exotic 19th-century classic, this miracle of the repertoire is one of the Bolshoi’s most lavish productions. Complete with a magnificent awe-inspiring shipwreck and dramatic scenery, this grand romance allows enough dancing for nearly the entire company and made especially for those who seek miracles in theatre.

Running time: 3 hours, 35 minutes