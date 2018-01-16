Fathom Events in HD: The Treasure of Sierra Madre

Presented by Fathom Events Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events & Movies Series
Academy Award-winning drama stars screen-legend Humphrey Bogart (“Casablanca,” “The African Queen”), Walter Huston (“Yankee Doodle Dandy”), and Tim Holt (“The Magnificent Ambersons”) as three ill-fated prospectors who set out across the Mexican desert in search of gold but instead find mistrust, betrayal, and death.
The legendary John Huston (“The African Queen,” “The Maltese Falcon”) won an Oscar for his superb direction and screenplay. His father, Walter, received an Oscar for Supporting Actor. Considered by many as Bogart’s greatest role, this is a true American classic and was recently selected as one of the fifty best American films of all time by the prestigious American Film Institute. Look for an appearance by young Emmy-winner Robert Blake (TV’s “Baretta,” “Money Train”). Inducted into the Library of Congress National Film Registry.
