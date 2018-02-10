Rosemary Minkler Trio

Born and raised in Waterbury, CT, Rosemary Minkler is an accomplished young pianist, composer, and audio engineer. She grew up surrounded by music and began studying piano at an early age, discovering her passion for jazz at the Litchfield Jazz Camp. She continued her studies on a full scholarship to Western Connecticut State University, where she received a degree in Audio and Music Production with a concentration in Jazz Piano.

Here, she studied jazz piano with Peter Tomlinson, classical piano with Russell Hirshfield, classical composition with Kevin Isaacs, and applied audio with Douglas O’Grady and Edward Dzubak. In addition, she worked closely with jazz guitarist and composer Jamie Begian as well as renowned jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene. During her time at Western Connecticut State University, Rosemary was an intern for Stamford-based audio engineer Greg Tobler, whom she still works with.

Rosemary’s diverse abilities make her an in-demand musician. She is currently a member in Danbury-based fusion collective The Recess Bureau and often plays with other musicians in the Connecticut and New York area. Rosemary’s most recent release, Prospectus, is her debut as a bandleader, composer, and audio engineer.

