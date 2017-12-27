Tweet Make a Scene! Winter Break Theater Program at Hill-Stead!

Hill-Stead Museum 35 Mountain Road

Farmington , 06032

US

Winter Break Fun for Kids of All Ages ALL ages welcome: kids to tweens! Day 1—Make a Scene!—Acting 101 Theatrical games.

Tour: A behind the scenes look at costumes in the exhibition From Page to Stage.

A behind the scenes look at costumes in the exhibition Outdoor fun!

Workshop: Roleplaying, script reading, voice projection.

Roleplaying, script reading, voice projection. Bring: snack, beverage and warm clothes. Day 2—Artful Stories—Scriptwriting Tour: Stories we remember.

Stories we remember. Outdoor fun!

Workshop: Prop making and set design.

Prop making and set design. Bring: snack, beverage, warm clothes and painting clothes. Day 3—It’s Showtime!—Final Performance Workshop: Prepare the stage, costumes, set and practice script.

Prepare the stage, costumes, set and practice script. Outdoor fun!

Performance: Begins at 5 pm; parents and family welcome!

Begins at 5 pm; parents and family welcome! Bring: snack, beverage and warm clothes. Registration $105 with Family/Grandparent Membership; $135 non-members. Not a member? Join Now

Not a member? This program is limited to the first 15 registrations, so don’t delay!

For more information, contact our Education Department 860.677.4787, x142

