Make a Scene! Winter Break Theater Program at Hill-Stead!
Winter Break Fun for Kids of All Ages ALL ages welcome: kids to tweens! Day 1—Make a Scene!—Acting 101
- Theatrical games.
- Tour: A behind the scenes look at costumes in the exhibition From Page to Stage.
- Outdoor fun!
- Workshop: Roleplaying, script reading, voice projection.
- Bring: snack, beverage and warm clothes.
Day 2—Artful Stories—Scriptwriting
- Tour: Stories we remember.
- Outdoor fun!
- Workshop: Prop making and set design.
- Bring: snack, beverage, warm clothes and painting clothes.
Day 3—It’s Showtime!—Final Performance
- Workshop: Prepare the stage, costumes, set and practice script.
- Outdoor fun!
- Performance: Begins at 5 pm; parents and family welcome!
- Bring: snack, beverage and warm clothes.
Registration
- $105 with Family/Grandparent Membership; $135 non-members. Not a member? Join Now
- This program is limited to the first 15 registrations, so don’t delay!
- For more information, contact our Education Department 860.677.4787, x142
Thursday, 28 December, 2017
Contact:Kate Ebner
Phone: 8606774787
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:105-135
Categories:
