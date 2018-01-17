KAHANA YOGA

Tiare Kahana has combined her passion for both hula and yoga to share the benefits of healing, pain management, improved health, and overall well-being. Students leave class relaxed, yet energized, and in “an island state of mind.” Kahana Yoga classes include: gentle yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques, basic meditation, mindful dance movements of Hawaii’s oral language tradition, known as hula, and the wisdom of ancient of yogic and Hawaiian philosophy. Hula Noho (seated hula) and chair yoga formats are offered so that this class is accessible to all levels.

Students learn:

about Hawaiian culture and way of life; and the true meaning of Aloha

how to “be” [present], breathe consciously, and let go of what is unnecessary

how to move mindfully, and pain-free, with calm and ease

how subtle shifts, both mentally and physically, can make all the difference

how to explore the power of centering, for balance, stability, and strength

How to harness, facilitate, and channel positive energy (prana, chi, qi, “mana”-in Hawaiian) from nature to promote healing and well-being

TIARE’S BIO

Tiare Kahana learned the art of hula in early childhood, as part of Hawaiian family tradition. Tiare is a perpetual student of hula, studying under Kumu Hula (Hula Master) Kawika Alfiche of Halau (Hula School) O Keiki’ali’I, and appeared as a guest dancer in his New York Times acclaimed production of “Ka Wa Hula: Sacred Hula” at Symphony Space in NYC, and at Wesleyan University. A certified fitness trainer and yoga practitioner for over 30 years, Tiare earned her Yoga Alliance RYT 200-hour certification, and Yoga4 Cancer certification, in 2017.

This class is for all levels. Hula noho (sittiing) and Chair yoga formats are offered, so all levels can participate.

Drop-In: $18/ Class

8 Class Card: $108