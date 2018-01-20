JeanneFreeman

Fiddler Jeanne Freeman is the founder and Director of the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music, where she teaches Irish fiddle to students of all ages. Classically trained in her early years, Jeanne began playing traditional music as a fiddler in Colonial Williamsburg and never looked back. She eventually studied Irish fiddling with the late Donegal fiddler P.V. O’Donnell, and played and performed with him regularly for many years.

Jeanne has performed as the Irish fiddle soloist for the Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, where she played to a capacity crowd. In 2013, she was also featured on Connecticut Public Television, in a program called “An Evening of Irish Music with Ringrose, Freeman & Friends” along with singer Dan Ringrose and other musical friends and dancers. She has also appeared as also a soloist at the Greater Hartford Irish Music Festival, and has performed there often, as well as at many other venues large and small through the years. For the past number of years, Jeanne and Dan have hosted the annual Saint Patrick’s Celebration Concert at the University of Saint Joseph, in what has become an annual tradition celebrating Irish music, song, and dance.

Jeanne leads a weekly traditional Irish music session in Hartford and regularly welcomes many other leading players from the area as guest co-hosts. As part of her commitment to preserving and promoting traditional Irish music, Jeanne also currently serves as Chair of the local branch of Comhaltas Ceolteori Eirann (CCE), the world-wide organization for the promotion of traditional Irish music, song, language, and dance. She teaches fiddle privately and enjoys working with players of all ages. Jeanne appears on a number of recordings, and in 2014 she released her debut solo CD, “The Fiddler You Are,” produced by John Whelan.