Linger along Orchard Street enjoying a free cup of hot chocolate while you shop from local Norwalk artisans selling their goods market-style. The market is free to the public and will be heated!
During the pop up market and with a purchase of a $25 ticket, attend a special holiday-themed art class inside Pinot’s Palette. Painters will enjoy light bites and signature cocktails from The Block at Waypointe during their guided course. To purchase a ticket for the art class please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-pop-up-at-the-block-at-waypointe-tickets-40042996681?aff=Media
Please bring your printed ticket for the paint class inside Pinot’s Palette located at The Block at Waypointe | 515 West Ave. Norwalk, CT
For more information on the shops and restaurants at The Block at Waypointe and to stay updated on news, events and happenings, please visit www.theblockatwaypointe.com.
