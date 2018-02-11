NEAR and Far Storytellers (Hosted by Jim Harriman and Carolyn Stearns)

This is a program of storytelling featuring an open mic opportunity for anyone in the audience during the first half with headliners for the second half.





Jim Harriman: Jim is a retired professional dabbler, who once was a middle school language arts teacher. Besides being a parent and grandfather, he is a storyteller, writer, story coach, actor, director, playwright, and literacy workshop leader. Many of his stories are about the fascinating characters, both real and imagined, who he has met over the years. Many of the plays he has written are about unlikely friendships and interconnectedness.

Jim has been an active member of the Connecticut Storytelling Center for nearly thirty years. Basically, he loves a good story, whether he’s telling it or listening to one of the vast number of excellent tellers around us.

Carolyn Stearns: Carolyn Stearns Connecticut Storyteller is also a public service announcer. Her voice is heard at many New England venues including Cowboy Mounted Shooting, The New England Donkey and Mule Club shows regularly schedule Carolyn Stearns as announcer, as does the Guilford Fair. The Lippitt Morgan Horse Show in Tunbridge, VT. and Connecticut’s Brooklyn Fair have used announcing services.

Carolyn’s official website: http://www.carolynstearnsstoryteller.com/

Their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NEAR-and-Far-Storytellers-197283876991691/