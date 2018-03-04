2nd Annual MUSIC FOR GIVING Family Concert – A Tribute to Harry Chapin

The Buttonwood Tree family joins Bill Pere, First Church, Middletown to bring youth from the area together to create a fun, family gathering to raise funds for good causes.

WHAT IS LUNCH’s MISSION?

LUNCH is a unique blend of Arts, Education, and Community Outreach.

LUNCH follows the example set by singer-songwriter Harry Chapin

in using the power of popular music to produce positive social action . We

involve kids in our events to show that they can make a difference in the

lives of others. Through music and theater, LUNCH seeks to address issues

of hunger and poverty through awareness and financial support. By

providing a positive experience in community outreach through the arts, we

encourage kids to grow into tomorrow’s leaders who will shape a world free of

intolerance, injustice, and indifference.

CARRYING ON THE

LEGACY OF HARRY CHAPIN

More than $1,000,000 raised to support social services and community outreach through the arts