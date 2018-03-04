Event calendar brought to you by

2nd Annual MUSIC FOR GIVING Family Concert – A Tribute to Harry Chapin

The Buttonwood Tree

605 Main Street
 Middletown, CT 06457
USA

The Buttonwood Tree family joins Bill Pere, First Church, Middletown to bring youth from the area together to create a fun, family gathering to raise funds for good causes.

WHAT IS LUNCH’s MISSION? 
LUNCH is a unique blend of Arts, Education, and Community Outreach.
LUNCH follows the example set by singer-songwriter Harry Chapin
in using the power of popular music to produce positive social action . We
involve kids in our events to show that they can make a difference in the
lives of others. Through music and theater, LUNCH seeks to address issues
of hunger and poverty through awareness and financial support. By
providing a positive experience in community outreach through the arts, we
encourage kids to grow into tomorrow’s leaders who will shape a world free of
intolerance, injustice, and indifference.

CARRYING ON THE
LEGACY OF HARRY CHAPIN
More than $1,000,000 raised to support social services and community outreach through the arts

Sunday, 04 March, 2018

Contact:

Anne Marie

Phone: (860)347-4957
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

