Event calendar brought to you by
Crystal Bowl Sound Healing w/ Lou Sorrentino
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Every third Tuesday, Crystal Bowl Sound Healing is held at 7:30pm! Hosted by Lou Sorrentino, sound healing combines psychological therapies with music to heal the body. With instruments such as Crystal Bowls crafted for perfect resonance, Lou restores energy flows to their proper states and bring peace to our bodies. Donations welcomed.
Tuesday, 20 March, 2018
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Friday, 16 March, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 17 March, 2018
Curtain Call's Winter 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Aligned with Source, An Interactive Workshop & Meditation: Annaita Gandhy 10:30 AM
Yoga Hike at People's State Forest 01:00 PM
Teen Open Mic 03:00 PM
Intro to Salsa and Bachata dance class 04:00 PM
Stamford Symphony Presents:Haydn, Mendelssohn & Schumann 08:00 PM Sunday, 18 March, 2018
Colonial Kids Craft Day at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum 01:00 PM
Friday, 16 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 17 March, 2018
Yoga Hike at People's State Forest 01:00 PM Tuesday, 01 May, 2018
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM Saturday, 31 March, 2018
EASTER EGG HUNT 10:00 AM Saturday, 17 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 10 April, 2018
Coding & Robotics Camp at Stepping Stones for April Vacation 08:30 AM Monday, 09 April, 2018
Coding & Robotics Camp at Stepping Stones for April Vacation 08:30 AM Tuesday, 20 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 17 March, 2018
Intro to Salsa and Bachata dance class 04:00 PM Wednesday, 21 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Saturday, 31 March, 2018
EASTER EGG HUNT 10:00 AM Saturday, 17 March, 2018
Yoga Hike at People's State Forest 01:00 PM Friday, 16 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 17 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 20 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 21 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 22 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 23 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 24 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 27 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM