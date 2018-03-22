Middlesex Drum Circle

Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
A group of people that enjoy a good drum rhythm, especially when put into a circle. No reservations are necessary, extra percussion instruments will be available, though you are encouraged to bring your own.
Thursday, 22 March, 2018
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Categories:
