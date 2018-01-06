Gerberich's Gadgets: Best of Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys

January 2 to Feb. 3, 9 am-5 pm Monday-Saturday; Sunday 11 am-5 pm

Remember those crazy contraptions that would spin, rock, and play music -and they were all made from JUNK?!

Yes, the ingenious inventions of sculptor - and SM&NC favorite - Steve Gerberich will return to the Stamford Museum Galleries for a totally re-imagined Winter Exhibition. Gerberich has gathered his most outstanding and outlandish large-scale kinetic sculptures and installations for a showing of the "Best of Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys." Working with old machine parts, kitchen utensils, furniture scraps, lighting fixtures, medical supplies, toys, and carnival figurines, Gerberich mixes the aesthetics of contemporary sculpture with the scientific principles of simple mechanical motion. It's crazy fun! SM&NC Members: Free | Non-Members: included with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

