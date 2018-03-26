Hearing Voices Network

Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
A program originally begun at Gilead Community Services, HVN is an opportunity for folks to come together to discuss their personal stories and talk with peers in a safe, friendly, accepting space.
Monday, 26 March, 2018
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Tuesday, 20 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 01 May, 2018
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM Wednesday, 21 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 31 March, 2018
EASTER EGG HUNT 10:00 AM Thursday, 22 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 10 April, 2018
Coding & Robotics Camp at Stepping Stones for April Vacation 08:30 AM Monday, 09 April, 2018
Coding & Robotics Camp at Stepping Stones for April Vacation 08:30 AM Friday, 23 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 22 March, 2018
Excellence in Education Awards 2018 05:30 PM Saturday, 24 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Saturday, 31 March, 2018
EASTER EGG HUNT 10:00 AM Tuesday, 20 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 21 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 22 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 23 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 24 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 27 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 28 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 29 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 30 March, 2018
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM