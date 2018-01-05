Fantastic Finds: Holiday Magic at Pequot Library

Enjoy a hands-on, visual and auditory experience with rare books, music, and vintage items at Pequot Library, Friday, January 5, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Special Collections consultant and curator Dr. Elizabeth Beaudin gives an introductory gallery tour of the exhibition “Holiday Magic: Selections from the Children's Historical Collection,” with a focus on the interactive, element-based music on display in the gallery. She will also show selected items not on exhibit, including “The Golden Christmas Book,“ by Gertrude Crampton, New York: Simon and Schuster, Inc., 1947.
Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 115. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.