Fantastic Finds: Holiday Magic at Pequot Library

Enjoy a hands-on, visual and auditory experience with rare books, music, and vintage items at Pequot Library, Friday, January 5, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Special Collections consultant and curator Dr. Elizabeth Beaudin gives an introductory gallery tour of the exhibition “Holiday Magic: Selections from the Children's Historical Collection,” with a focus on the interactive, element-based music on display in the gallery. She will also show selected items not on exhibit, including “The Golden Christmas Book,“ by Gertrude Crampton, New York: Simon and Schuster, Inc., 1947.

