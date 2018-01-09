Play With Your Food Lunchtime-Catered Playreadings!

Play With Your Food opens its 16th season of lunchtime theater in January in Westport, Fairfield and Greenwich with riveting one-act plays read by professional actors, many of whom hail from Broadway and off B’way. Westport’s season opens on January 9, 10 & 11, at Toquet Hall in Westport (58 Post Road East). Westport’s lunches will be catered by Rory’s Restaurant. Fairfield’s season opener on January 16, at Fairfield Theatre Company (70 Sanford Street), will be catered by The Pantry. And on January 24 & 25, at Greenwich Arts Council (299 Greenwich Avenue), lunches will be catered by Meli Melo. All doors open at noon beginning with lunch, followed by the playreadings and a discussion with the actors and director from 12:30–1:30 pm. January plays in Westport and Fairfield include Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winning playwright Frank D. Gilroy’s Getting In (his autobiographically humorous and heartwarming tale of his rise from high school dropout to WWII G.I. all the way to the Ivy League); Scott Mullen’s comedic take on grown-ups finding their way back to The Sandbox; and Deborah Frockt’s Hard-Boiled, a relevant look at politics in the workplace. Greenwich program in development. Tickets cost $47 for single shows, or cost $180 for purchase of January–April season subscription ($45 per show). Some dates already sold out. For remaining season dates and to purchase tickets, please visit JIBProductions.org or call 203.293.8729.