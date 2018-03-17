Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford Symphony Presents:Haydn, Mendelssohn & Schumann
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
March 17 at 8 pm & March 18 at 3 pm
Paul Watkins, Guest Conductor
Benjamin Beilman, violin
Haydn Symphony No. 102, B-flat Major
Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor
Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Rhenish
LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.
JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.
Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford
CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org *****The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Saturday, 17 March, 2018
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 12033251407
Categories:
