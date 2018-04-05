Event calendar brought to you by

Bob Gotta's Acoustic Open Mic

The Buttonwood Tree

605 Main Street
 Middletown, CT 06457
USA

Join us for the oldest continually running Open Mic in the State of CT!! Hosted by the congenial Bob Gotta. Buttonwood offers a Steinway piano, full sound system, beverages and snacks and a friendly community.

Thursday, 05 April, 2018

Contact:

Anne Marie

Phone: (860)347-4947
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

