Al Copley, Pianist

The Buttonwood Tree

605 Main Street
 Middletown, CT 06457
USA

There are few pianists in the world that can play boogie, blues, jump, jazz and almost anything else like Al Copley (Roomfull of Blues, Fabulous Thunderbirds, and a sterling solo career around the world). Join us for a jumping time!

Saturday, 14 April, 2018

Anne Marie

Phone: (860)347-4947
