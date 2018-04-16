Hearing Voices Network

Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
A program originally begun at Gilead Community Services, HVN is an opportunity for folks to come together to discuss their personal stories and talk with peers in a safe, friendly, accepting space.
Monday, 16 April, 2018
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4947
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Monday, 11 June, 2018
SilverSource 18th Annual Charity Golf Outing 10:45 AM Thursday, 31 May, 2018
Fairfield County's Advocacy Day 09:00 AM Sunday, 16 September, 2018
Old-Fashioned Flea Market 10:00 AM Sunday, 15 April, 2018
3 on 3 to Benefit St. Joseph Parenting Center 10:00 AM Saturday, 14 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Tuesday, 01 May, 2018
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM Sunday, 15 April, 2018
SPJC Stamford 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament 10:00 AM Tuesday, 17 April, 2018
Pequot Presents: The Oscars The Shape of Water 07:00 PM Thursday, 26 April, 2018
Fun Girls Night Out 06:00 PM Saturday, 19 May, 2018
From Broadway to Hollywood: 100 years of song 07:00 PM
Thursday, 31 May, 2018
Fairfield County's Advocacy Day 09:00 AM Saturday, 19 May, 2018
From Broadway to Hollywood: 100 years of song 07:00 PM Sunday, 16 September, 2018
Old-Fashioned Flea Market 10:00 AM Thursday, 26 April, 2018
Fun Girls Night Out 06:00 PM Sunday, 24 June, 2018
Tour a Garden by a Pioneering Female Landscape Architect 12:00 PM Tuesday, 17 April, 2018
Pequot Presents: The Oscars The Shape of Water 07:00 PM Thursday, 19 April, 2018
Climate Change and Survival: A Tale Of Three Species 07:00 PM Thursday, 26 April, 2018
Emerging Artists Concert: Julian Shively, Cellists 07:00 PM Thursday, 17 May, 2018
Emerging Artists Concert: Madison Howard, Cellist 07:00 PM Sunday, 15 April, 2018
3 on 3 to Benefit St. Joseph Parenting Center 10:00 AM