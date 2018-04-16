Anything Goes Open Mic & Moments of Gratitude – Rob & Terr

Hosted by Ashley Hamel, the Rob and Terri Duo, Bill Katz, or Kyla. Sign up starts at 6:30pm, the open mic at 7:00pm and goes to about 10:00pm. $5 for entry.

At 8:00pm, during the open mic, we host Moments of Gratitude from 8:00pm – 8:15pm. Sharing our gratitude to build positive energy and encouragement!

Bios for hosts

Ashley Hamel A popular staple of the Middletown Arts scene, Ashley Hamel is a multi-talented singer-songwriter, improv comedian, and wizard rockstar (Harry Potter fan music). With a background in theatre and improv comedy, Ashley delivers audience-centric performances that entertain and aim to connect with the deepest parts of ourselves.

Rob and Terri Duo

The Terri and Rob Duo is made up of Terri Lachance and Rob Desorbo. Terri is a singer songwriter who has been writing songs all her life and plays guitar. Rob plays bass guitar and provides vocals. He has played with many area bands including Eran Troy Danner, The Redliners, and Snakebite.

Bill Katz

Bill Katz is an art dealer by trade and owns a picture framing business. Bill has given up on being a human and his feline metamorphosis is complete. He now answers to Catman Bill

Kyla Pitruzzello