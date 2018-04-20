This is a special event with our new Celtic friends from California! We’ll have a raucous good time and raise some funds for the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and our neighbors at St.Vincent de Paul Middletown. Besides for the incredibly lively music of Tempest, we’ll have games, food, beverages and fun!

This event will be held in the beautiful space of Oak & Velvet Fine Upholsters at 180 Johnson Street. Plenty of free parking and lots of room to dance! If you need wheelchair assistance please call ahead.

Tempest:

• Lief Sorbye – Vocals, Mando Guitar, Acoustic & Electric Mandolines

• Adolfo Lazo – Drums

• Ab Menon – Guitars

• Kathy Buys – Fiddle

• Josh Fossgreen – Bass

Sample video of the band: https://youtu.be/aflI7TUjGw8

Tempest website: www.tempestmusic.com

Tempest Facebook: www.facebook.com/TempestCelticRock/

Tempest YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/tempestcelticrock

the Oak and Velvet venue

website: www.oakandvelvet.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OakAndVelvet/

Twitter: twitter.com/OakandVelvet

Instagram: www.instagram.com/oakandvelvet/