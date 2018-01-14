Hiking Yoga + Alvarium Beer Company

Calling all weather warriors, hop-heads, yogis, and adventurers at heart to sign up and spread the word about Nutmeg Yoga + Alvarium Beer Company bringing you a unique winter experience on MLK weekend. Join us January 14th from 1 – 4 p.m. for a hiking yoga adventure at Ragged Mountain followed by a pint at the brewery. One lucky hiker will win a free flight! The winter wind, snow, and cold temperatures provide many benefits to the mind and body. Mix in snowga (yoga in the snow) and craft beer for a chill self-care Sunday.

This 3.6 mile hike on Ragged Mountain is in Berlin, CT. It is rated as moderate (826 ft elevation gain) with some flat stretches under trees and uneven rocky terrain. It’s ideal for those who want to be more at peace with the long New England winters. Participants will meet at the designated starting point for a brief yoga session to ground the group to our present experience in the great outdoors before hitting the trail. We’ll move at a comfortable pace that best compliments the group then pause at a view point for meditation, a complimentary trail snack, and stretches before we return to the trail head. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, meditations and asanas will weave in a theme of peace. Dr. King sought equality and human rights for African Americans, the economically disadvantaged and all victims of injustice through peaceful protest. Participants will hear stories of Dr. King’s work on CT tobacco farms and impact in Connecticut’s civil rights movement.

Following the hike, we’ll caravan over to Alvarium Beer Company in New Britain, CT. In Latin, “Alvarium” means “beehive,” a homage to the City of New Britain’s motto: “Industry fills the hive and enjoys the honey.” Alvarium has 13 taps, for home-brewed Alvarium beer, cold-brewed coffee, cider from New England Cider Co. in Wallingford and a guest beer from area brewers. The 5,000 square foot brew space and tap room has an inviting bee-themed rustic atmosphere with ample seating, board games, shuffleboard, local kielbasa from Bugnacki’s Specialty meats, fresh Bavarian pretzels from Pretzel Haus of West Hartford and soft drinks from Avery’s Soda of New Britain. Participants are also welcome to bring their own food.

Nutmeg Yoga is run by yoga teacher, Nicole Diaz, whose passion for environmental conservation and yoga inspired her to organize hiking yoga experiences that center around a belief in the power of nature and yoga to transform the body and mind. These guided hikes incorporate trail-specific history, awareness of conservation efforts, seasonal flora and wildlife activity, and a complimentary trail-snack. Each hike has a theme that is weaved into the meditations and asanas.

Limited to 25 participants. Trail-head parking and Alvarium Beer Company directions will be sent in confirmation email.

Inclement Weather practice & FAQs can be found here. Check Facebook event page by 8 am day of hike to see if it’s cancelled due to unsafe hiking conditions (or extreme wind chill/cold). A signed liability waiver will be provided at the trailhead and is required in order to participate. Email nutmegyoga@gmail.com if you need the liability waiver ahead of time.

Questions? Contact Nicole Diaz at 860-323-3560 or nutmegyoga@gmail.com