New Years Day Yoga Hike

Free pop-up yoga hike in my new hometown of Farmington, CT on New Years Day! I've debated drawing attention to this local gem because it's one of my favorite town spots for solitude while bird-watching. But alas, I shouldn't be trail greedy (New Years Resolution).



Join me for a beginners level yoga hike along the 1.5 mile blue-blazed trail. It'll be my first hike of the year as I attempt to complete the 52 hikes challenge in 2018. Shade Swamp Sanctuary's blue trail is on the list of historic hikes in Farmington. The trail begins behind a 1934 dilapidated shelter that was built by unemployed young men during the Great Depression. Two minutes into the trail we'll come across remains of an abandoned zoo. The blogs Damned Connecticut and CTMQ-Destroying the Myth that there is nothing to do here did stellar write ups on this trail. No worries if you don't have time to read them prior, I'll regale you with all the creepy and historical details along our hike through forest and wetland trails.



Come solo or invite your friends, family, and well-behaved pet to join us on the trail!



We depart from the trailhead at 1 pm sharp.



RSVP required through this Facebook event page.



Directions: 96 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington, CT 06032



GPS: 41°42’15.4″N 72°51’33.33″W



Parking: Limited spots in front of dilapidated shelter off Rt 6, please carpool



Trail map: http://www.farmington-ct.org/home/showdocument?id=3577



Questions? Call Nicole at 860-323-3560 or nutmegyoga@gmail.com



Inclement Weather practice & FAQs can be found here:

https://nutmegyoga.wordpress.com/faq/