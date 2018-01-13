Stamford- Make New Friends- 20's, 30's, 40's etc

Description: Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford. Enjoy:
* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people. * Fun party music (at a sensible noise level) * Prize Giveaways *Cash Bar *Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.
Website: http://www.socialevents123.com E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com Phone: 516-908-9638 Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
